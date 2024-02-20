Ukraine launches logistics point for receiving international military aid - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Ukraine launches logistics point for receiving international military aid - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine launches logistics point for receiving international military aid - Ministry of Defense

 27480 views

The Government approves a resolution to establish a Ukrainian Logistics Center Abroad to regulate international military aid and assistance.

The government has adopted a resolution regulating international military assistance, which allows the launch of the Ukrainian Logistics Center abroad. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN

Details

 The ministry explains that this resolution, in addition to synchronizing the processes of providing military assistance, accounting, monitoring and control, also establishes supply logistics.

This resolution allowed the launch of the Ukrainian Logistics Point outside the country. In fact, this is a Ukrainian unit at the international Hub that combines the logistics network of partners with the Ukrainian

- Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider emphasized.

The Ukrainian Logistics Center includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other government agencies (by agreement).

Ukraine and the US discuss internal audit reforms and control over military aid14.02.24, 16:52 • 22007 views

This will make it possible to establish coordination in receiving and transporting cargo, as well as coordinate the movement of Ukrainian military personnel for training abroad.

Prior to that, the activities of Ukrainian personnel at the international Partners Hub were not regulated in any way. This caused a number of financial, administrative, and organizational difficulties

- explained Haider.

It is noted that from now on, after the arrival of international assistance to Ukraine, the General Staff distributes it among the components of the Security and Defense Forces to achieve the most effective and rational use. The logistics units of the Defense Forces are responsible for transportation to the units.

One of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense is to monitor the use of international military assistance in the Security and Defense Forces. This means that thanks to this resolution, we will be able to synchronize the data on the assistance received at the state level. Previously, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, and the National Police kept internal records, but now the Ministry of Defense will summarize this in a single report

- explained the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for monitoring and control over the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law. The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

