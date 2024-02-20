Ukraine launches logistics point for receiving international military aid - Ministry of Defense

The government has adopted a resolution regulating international military assistance, which allows the launch of the Ukrainian Logistics Center abroad. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

The ministry explains that this resolution, in addition to synchronizing the processes of providing military assistance, accounting, monitoring and control, also establishes supply logistics.

This resolution allowed the launch of the Ukrainian Logistics Point outside the country. In fact, this is a Ukrainian unit at the international Hub that combines the logistics network of partners with the Ukrainian - Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stanislav Haider emphasized.

The Ukrainian Logistics Center includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other government agencies (by agreement).

This will make it possible to establish coordination in receiving and transporting cargo, as well as coordinate the movement of Ukrainian military personnel for training abroad.

Prior to that, the activities of Ukrainian personnel at the international Partners Hub were not regulated in any way. This caused a number of financial, administrative, and organizational difficulties - explained Haider.

It is noted that from now on, after the arrival of international assistance to Ukraine, the General Staff distributes it among the components of the Security and Defense Forces to achieve the most effective and rational use. The logistics units of the Defense Forces are responsible for transportation to the units.

One of the main tasks of the Ministry of Defense is to monitor the use of international military assistance in the Security and Defense Forces. This means that thanks to this resolution, we will be able to synchronize the data on the assistance received at the state level. Previously, the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, and the National Police kept internal records, but now the Ministry of Defense will summarize this in a single report - explained the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for monitoring and control over the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law. The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance.