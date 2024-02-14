Ukraine and the US discuss internal audit reforms and control over military aid

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102952 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130220 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130951 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276824 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167040 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148737 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245320 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102582 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92742 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89735 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100327 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43765 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245320 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241802 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10078 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130220 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104082 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120456 views
Ukraine and the US discuss internal audit reforms and control over military aid

Ukraine and the US discuss internal audit reforms and control over military aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22009 views

Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr met with U.S. representatives to discuss reforming Ukraine's internal audit system, establishing an audit committee in the Defense Ministry, and monitoring the end use of weapons provided by U.S. partners.

Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhyhyr met with representatives of the US Embassy, headed by the second secretary of the Political Section of the US Embassy in Ukraine, Camilo Caballero. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The parties discussed the state of reform of the internal audit system, taking into account the best practices and experience of American partners, as well as the prospects for establishing an audit committee in the Ministry of Defense. 

They also discussed the monitoring of the end use of weapons and equipment provided by American partners as logistical assistance. In particular, the peculiarities of joint inspection procedures at weapons storage sites. 

We are very grateful to our partners for all the equipment and weapons with which our defenders are defending Ukraine. Our allies must be sure that these weapons are used in a way agreed with our partners - namely, to defeat the Russian aggressor

- Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr summarized .

Addendum

The American side was also informed about the measures taken by the internal audit to take into account possible risks  when concluding contracts for the supply of the Defense Forces.

NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Ministry of Defense in food procurement

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for monitoring and control over the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law. The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising