Ukraine and the US discuss internal audit reforms and control over military aid

Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhyhyr met with representatives of the US Embassy, headed by the second secretary of the Political Section of the US Embassy in Ukraine, Camilo Caballero. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The parties discussed the state of reform of the internal audit system, taking into account the best practices and experience of American partners, as well as the prospects for establishing an audit committee in the Ministry of Defense.

They also discussed the monitoring of the end use of weapons and equipment provided by American partners as logistical assistance. In particular, the peculiarities of joint inspection procedures at weapons storage sites.

We are very grateful to our partners for all the equipment and weapons with which our defenders are defending Ukraine. Our allies must be sure that these weapons are used in a way agreed with our partners - namely, to defeat the Russian aggressor - Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Dzhyhyr summarized .

Addendum

The American side was also informed about the measures taken by the internal audit to take into account possible risks when concluding contracts for the supply of the Defense Forces.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for monitoring and control over the use of international military assistance to meet the needs of the Security and Defense Forces during martial law. The resolution outlines the mechanism for receiving international military assistance.