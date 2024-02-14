NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Ministry of Defense in food procurement

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has identified the prerequisites for corruption abuses in the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of products for the Armed Forces and has developed appropriate recommendations to avoid them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

Details

As part of the criminal investigation into the Ministry of Defense's procurement of catering services, the National Bureau's detectives identified prerequisites that allow for significantly inflated prices for certain categories of products - the agency summarized.

To eliminate the prerequisites for such abuses , the NABU developed relevant recommendations and submitted them to the Ministry of Defense for consideration.

The recommendations include strengthening control over the quality of catering services and amending the regulations governing the procedure for providing food to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The NABU has also prepared an infographic that makes it clear how the current procurement procedure of the Ministry of Defense allows some suppliers to receive excessive profits.

Recall

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine uncovered a corruption scheme under which the Ministry of Defense purchased food at an inflated price .

