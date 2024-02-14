ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Ministry of Defense in food procurement

NABU names prerequisites for corruption schemes in the Ministry of Defense in food procurement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24750 views

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has identified corrupt practices in the procurement of food for the Armed Forces by the Ministry of Defense and recommended strengthening control over food quality and amending procurement legislation.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has identified the prerequisites for corruption abuses in the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of products for the Armed Forces and has developed appropriate recommendations to avoid them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

Details

As part of the criminal investigation into the Ministry of Defense's procurement of catering services, the National Bureau's detectives identified prerequisites that allow for significantly inflated prices for certain categories of products

- the agency summarized.

To eliminate the prerequisites for such abuses , the NABU developed relevant recommendations and submitted them to the Ministry of Defense for consideration.

The recommendations include strengthening control over the quality of catering services and amending the regulations governing the procedure for providing food to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The NABU has also prepared an infographic that makes it clear how the current procurement procedure of the Ministry of Defense allows some suppliers to receive excessive profits.

Recall

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine uncovered a corruption scheme under which the Ministry of Defense purchased food at an inflated price .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

