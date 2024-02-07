The Ministry of Defense is strengthening control over the quality of food: the number of inspection teams has been doubled

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will step up inspections of food products' compliance with state standards and other regulatory documents. For this purpose, the number of working groups conducting control will be increased.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense will double the number of working groups to check the quality of food. - the statement reads.

It is said that the officials visited one of the military units - the Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine Institution, where they conduct laboratory tests of food products for safety and certain quality indicators. Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko and member of the Anti-Corruption Council Hennadiy Kryvosheya personally participated in the visit.

According to Polovenko, the above-mentioned institution prevented more than 4,765 tons of low-quality and dangerous products from being supplied to the military in 2023.

It is at the level of such laboratories that the compliance of food products with state standards and other regulatory documents under which they are produced is determined. For example, the area of responsibility of this military unit includes eight regions - emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense is to make internal changes in the policy of development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that modern and civilized approaches to strengthening the country's defense capabilities should be established for each period of "pre-service," "during service," and "after service.

