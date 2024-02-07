The Ministry of Defense is strengthening control over the quality of food: the number of inspection teams has been doubled

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101889 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128669 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171337 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169277 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244248 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101558 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85321 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81909 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94266 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34782 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275521 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229461 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254910 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240806 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3052 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128666 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103690 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103822 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120129 views
The Ministry of Defense is strengthening control over the quality of food: the number of inspection teams has been doubled

The Ministry of Defense is strengthening control over the quality of food: the number of inspection teams has been doubled

 • 43533 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will double the number of working groups to strengthen food quality inspections and compliance with standards in 2024.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will step up inspections of food products' compliance with state standards and other regulatory documents. For this purpose, the number of working groups conducting control will be increased.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

In 2024, the Ministry of Defense will double the number of working groups to check the quality of food. 

- the statement reads.

Details

It is said that the officials visited one of the military units - the Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine Institution, where they conduct laboratory tests of food products for safety and certain quality indicators. Deputy Minister of Defense Vitaliy Polovenko and member of the Anti-Corruption Council Hennadiy Kryvosheya personally participated in the visit.

Not to look for the guilty, but to change the system - how the new team of the Ministry of Defense works

According to Polovenko, the above-mentioned institution prevented more than 4,765 tons of low-quality and dangerous products from being supplied to the military in 2023.

It is at the level of such laboratories that the compliance of food products with state standards and other regulatory documents under which they are produced is determined. For example, the area of responsibility of this military unit includes eight regions

- emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is to make internal changes in the policy of development of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine noted that modern and civilized approaches to strengthening the country's defense capabilities should be established for each period of "pre-service," "during service," and "after service.

Borrell addressed the Rada after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising