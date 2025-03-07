Ukraine is working on maximum self-sufficiency regarding air defense
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed work on the creation of Ukrainian air defense systems together with European partners. Zelensky hinted at the development of domestic analogues of Patriot.
Kyiv is working on maximum self-sufficiency regarding air defense. This work is being carried out, including with European partners. Ukraine has good prospects for achieving positive results in developing its own air defense.
This was stated by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, during a press conference, reports UNN.
As for the development of its own air defense, I can only generally confirm that Ukraine is indeed working on maximum self-sufficiency, including in the production of air defense systems.
He noted that for more detailed comments, one should refer to the military.
This work is indeed being carried out, including with European partners. Ukraine has good prospects for achieving positive results in this area.
During a press conference, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that work is ongoing on Ukrainian analogs of Patriot.
President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Rutte discussed steps towards peace and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.