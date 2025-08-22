$41.220.16
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine is working on a Code of Laws on Defenders: the first draft laws are available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved 11 decisions within the framework of veteran policy, including a draft law on the foundations of state veteran policy. Such draft laws are expected to be adopted in the autumn as part of the Code of Laws on Defenders of Ukraine.

Ukraine is working on a Code of Laws on Defenders: the first draft laws are available

Ukraine is working on the Code of Laws on Defenders, and today the Cabinet of Ministers approved a number of draft laws within the framework of veteran policy, which are expected to be adopted by the parliament in the autumn as part of this Code. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

In autumn, we expect the adoption of these draft laws as part of the Code of Laws on Defenders of Ukraine

- Svyrydenko reported.

Details

According to her, today the government took a step towards defenders. "We dedicated a separate government meeting to veteran policy issues and adopted 11 decisions," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister reported that government officials approved a draft law on the foundations of state veteran policy, which defines the statuses of veterans and their families.

"First, we approved a draft law on the foundations of state veteran policy. It defines the statuses of veterans and their families and guarantees support: medical, educational, social, legal," Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, "veteran spaces, services at the expense of the state budget, and the perpetuation of the memory of the fallen are provided. All existing benefits and documents remain valid."

"We also supported the draft law on people who defended the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the head of government noted.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers presented the draft Action Program of the government for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.

