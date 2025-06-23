$41.830.15
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
02:03 PM • 49366 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
12:57 PM • 88497 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM • 53590 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM • 107521 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
June 23, 08:45 AM • 60549 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 105004 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 66238 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95623 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 03:59 PM • 129124 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Ukraine is ready to buy weapons from the USA - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

604 views

 • 604 views

Ukraine is ready to purchase a "package" of American weapons, including air defense, according to Andriy Yermak. This acquisition could be financed by European allies or through frozen Russian assets.

Ukraine is ready to buy weapons from the USA - Yermak

Ukraine is ready to purchase an American weapons "package" from the United States, with air defense being the priority. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated this in an interview with The Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yermak suggested that the purchase of American weapons could be partially financed by Ukraine's European allies or through the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

"Ukraine is ready to purchase a package of weapons, primarily air defense systems, from the United States of America. We have very specific proposals. And if this agreement with the United States is approved, then, of course, we can hope that this part of its armaments will be purchased at the expense of our European partners, as well as frozen Russian assets, because this is a fair path. Russia must pay for the war it started on the European continent."

- Yermak stated.

The head of the President's Office also said that it was "a pity" that Zelensky and Trump did not meet in Canada on the sidelines of the G7 summit, and expressed hope that another meeting between the leaders would take place, "like in the Vatican."

Yermak noted that they understood each other well when they had "private conversations."

Europe is considering buying weapons from the USA for Ukraine - Bloomberg24.05.25, 22:16 • 4300 views

Context

President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to discuss with Trump at the summit the issue of a defense package that Kyiv is ready to buy. However, Trump left the G7 summit prematurely.

The Telegraph reported on June 16 that the administration of President Donald Trump is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine, and now Washington is effectively ceasing direct military aid to Kyiv.

On June 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi stated that Ukraine and the United States are engaged in a dialogue regarding the purchase of American weapons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

