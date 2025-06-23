Ukraine is ready to buy weapons from the USA - Yermak

Ukraine is ready to purchase an American weapons "package" from the United States, with air defense being the priority. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated this in an interview with The Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yermak suggested that the purchase of American weapons could be partially financed by Ukraine's European allies or through the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

"Ukraine is ready to purchase a package of weapons, primarily air defense systems, from the United States of America. We have very specific proposals. And if this agreement with the United States is approved, then, of course, we can hope that this part of its armaments will be purchased at the expense of our European partners, as well as frozen Russian assets, because this is a fair path. Russia must pay for the war it started on the European continent." - Yermak stated.

The head of the President's Office also said that it was "a pity" that Zelensky and Trump did not meet in Canada on the sidelines of the G7 summit, and expressed hope that another meeting between the leaders would take place, "like in the Vatican."

Yermak noted that they understood each other well when they had "private conversations."

Europe is considering buying weapons from the USA for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Context

President Volodymyr Zelensky planned to discuss with Trump at the summit the issue of a defense package that Kyiv is ready to buy. However, Trump left the G7 summit prematurely.

The Telegraph reported on June 16 that the administration of President Donald Trump is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine, and now Washington is effectively ceasing direct military aid to Kyiv.

On June 10, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tykhyi stated that Ukraine and the United States are engaged in a dialogue regarding the purchase of American weapons.