Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
04:10 PM • 6306 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 16651 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 42321 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 35682 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 106183 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 100175 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 71923 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 81528 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69077 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53607 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Europe is considering buying weapons from the USA for Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

European countries are considering purchasing American weapons for Ukraine if Trump refuses to help. Europe does not have enough weapons and production capacity to meet Ukraine's needs.

Europe is considering buying weapons from the USA for Ukraine - Bloomberg

European countries are considering buying American weapons in case US President Donald Trump refuses to directly help Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Europe does not have either arms stockpiles or production capacity in sufficient quantities to supply Ukraine. At the same time, it is becoming clear that the US will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine and has rejected European calls to step up sanctions against Russia to force it to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Instead, the Kremlin, apparently, is dragging out the peace talks promised to Trump, preparing for a summer offensive.

- the publication says.

The proposal, which is gaining more and more credibility, is to buy more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine. The idea is that if Trump refuses to supply American weapons to Ukraine, Europe will.

This would help Ukraine contain Russia's advance and could put new pressure on Putin to take a ceasefire seriously.

- Bloomberg writes.

In essence, such a turn of events would force Trump to choose between two desires: to avoid antagonism with Putin and to bring more money to the US at the expense of expensive military goods.

The publication's sources added that they expect the US to continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine to help identify targets. Earlier, a brief pause created operational problems for Kyiv, and also raised broader concerns among US allies that they may face similar treatment in the future.

"Experts say that the supply of weapons to Ukraine, approved and funded by former President Joe Biden, may end this summer, and that Europe will try to produce enough weapons to fill this gap. Putin will try to take advantage of this dynamic, experts say," Bloomberg reports.

Recall

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that Ukraine proposes to the European Union to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 2026. He stressed that such costs are a small percentage of the EU's GDP, but it will help to strengthen Europe's defense much faster.

Within the G7 format, they agreed to continue supporting Ukraine - German Minister22.05.25, 11:51 • 2782 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
Bloomberg L.P.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
