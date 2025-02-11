Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrency: what will change for businesses and citizens

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrency: what will change for businesses and citizens

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrency: what will change for businesses and citizens

Kyiv  •  UNN

The draft law on cryptocurrency legalization in Ukraine is ready for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. The document is based on the European MiCA regulations and provides for the creation of a transparent market for virtual assets.

The virtual banknote will soon be legal in Ukraine. Ruslan Magomedov, head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, said in a comment to UNN that the bill has been sufficiently developed and can and should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

Namely, for the law on virtual assets, which was adopted and signed by the President back in 2022, to come into force. There is a provision that postpones the entry into force of this law. As they say, this requires amendments to the Tax Code that will describe the taxation of transactions with virtual assets

- Ruslan Magomedov said.

Cryptocurrencies will enable the state to create a new industry that will become a significant source of revenue for the state budget and will also protect investors in this instrument. As for business, it will receive transparent rules of the game. People will be able to display the results of virtual trading and transactions officially.

Crypto is very popular now, and we all know the attitude of the leadership of one of the world's largest economies, the United States. I think that many countries will now reconsider their attitude to this industry, and we have all the makings to become a leader. Because now many people in Ukraine, individuals, are engaged in this and work with crypto. But there is no such opportunity for legal entities, because it is not described or regulated in any way. And individuals cannot properly report their results of trading in virtual assets

- Magomedov noted.

Another important factor in the implementation of the draft law is that it was created on the basis of MiCA, a European Union regulation that helps regulate virtual assets in the EU, protecting both investors and users.

"When we developed the framework that is now being used by parliamentarians to draft the law, we took the MCA as a basis, but made sure that all its norms were acceptable for the domestic market. All the figures regarding fines, capital ratios, they will be in line with the realities. This is done so that the market can work in the conditions of the Ukrainian economy."

The law on legalized cryptocurrency is expected to be considered by MPs in the first reading this quarter. Its full adoption is planned for this year.

UNN has prepared a series of publications in which we talked about digital currencies and their possibilities. Our first material was devoted to the technology underlying cryptocurrencies - the blockchain: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 1: What is blockchain and its "features" that few people know about.

The second article is about bitcoin halving: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 2: What is halving and why is it causing a stir in the cryptocurrency market.

Third material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 3: step-by-step instructions on how to buy a crypto coin.

The fourth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 4: What are coins and tokens and what are their differences.

Fifth material: "Crypto for Dummies". Part 5. Cold and hot wallets

Sixth material: Crypto for Dummies. Part 6. Security when using cryptocurrency exchanges and exchangers

Alexander Karamushka

SocietyEconomyTechnologies
bitcoinBitcoin
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

