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Ukraine is preparing draconian punishments for systematic traffic violators: details from the National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Ukraine plans to toughen liability for dangerous speeding and systematic violations. Draft Law No. 15348 is being prepared for its first reading.

Ukraine is preparing draconian punishments for systematic traffic violators: details from the National Police

Penalties will be tightened in Ukraine for systematic violators of traffic rules. This was stated by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, speeding is one of the main causes of road accidents involving injuries and fatalities.

And if the fine for one of the most dangerous violations is effectively comparable to the cost of several liters of fuel, it is difficult to expect it to have a sufficient preventive effect. Liability should not only be a consequence of an offense that has already been committed, but also genuinely deter people from committing another one. Therefore, sanctions for dangerous speeding need to be reviewed

- Biloshytskyi noted.

He emphasized that an individual fine may be effective for a person who violated the rules accidentally. But imposing yet another fine on systematic violators is insufficient.

Systematic dangerous violations should entail a separate level of liability - up to and including the temporary suspension of the right to drive. It is precisely such mechanisms that make it possible to influence not one isolated incident, but the behavior of a systematic violator

- Biloshytskyi emphasized.

He added that a number of bills aimed at changing the situation have already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada -in particular, bill No. 15348 is expected to be considered in the first reading in the coming days.

We remind you

On August 19, in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, the driver of a Volkswagen crashed into a minibus and a bus stop. Two women were killed, four people were injured, and the driver was detained.

Traffic accident at a bus stop in Kyiv: Interior Minister shows footage of the moment of the collision19.08.26, 10:46 • 14858 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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