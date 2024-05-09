Ukraine is not asking for NATO troops - Stoltenberg

NATO does not intend to use its troops on the territory of Ukraine, but Kyiv did not ask for it, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. His words were quoted by ANSA, reports UNN.

Stoltenberg noted that during his visit to Kyiv, he did not hear any calls for NATO troops to be sent. Instead, it was about the Alliance increasing its support for Ukraine by supplying more weapons.

"I visited Kyiv last week and they informed me of the challenges they face: Russia has gained ground and there is a risk that it will gain further ground. It's not a big territory, but to stop all this, to allow Ukrainians to defend themselves, they need to send ammunition, they need weapons NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg added that one of the reasons why the Russian occupiers have been able to advance and seize more territory in recent months is "because we have not done what we promised.

According to him, it took the United States six months to agree on a new aid package for Ukraine, or on the issue of the promised million shells from Europe - much less was handed over to the Ukrainian side.

At the same time, Stoltenberg noted that "everything is changing now.

