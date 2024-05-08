NATO Summit to be held in Washington on July 9-11

The United States will host the NATO Summit in Washington on July 9-11, 2024. This is stated in a press release published on the Alliance's website, UNN reports.

The NATO Summit meetings will be chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The official events of the summit will begin on July 10 in the morning, and the last press conferences will take place on July 11 in the afternoon.

The celebration of NATO's 75th anniversary is expected to take place on July 9 in the afternoon.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed hope that this summer's NATO summit in Washington will focus on the "roadmap" for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

On March 15, it was reported that the NATO Secretary General reiterated that there would be a "step forward" for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Washington this summer.