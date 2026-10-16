Drones are being launched in Ukraine to deliver organs and medical supplies — how it will work

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The government has approved a decision to launch a pilot project using drones for medical logistics. This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the project's first site will be the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The facility already has three specialized drones capable of covering distances of up to 700 km and landing at hospital sites.

A clear procedure for coordinating flights with the military has been established for the transportation operations. The drones will have special status and will be identifiable in the air. Rules of conduct during an air raid alert have also been defined, including the possibility of landing at a reserve location - the prime minister noted.

The Ministry of Health has organized almost 200 medical evacuations to European clinics since the beginning of the Great War

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. On its basis, they plan to create a Ukrainian unmanned traffic management system (UTM) for civilian drones and establish rules for their safe use.

During wartime and amid difficult road conditions, transporting medical cargo by road can take critically important time needed to save lives. This is especially true of transplantation, where delivery speed is of decisive importance. Drones will be able to deliver medicines, medical products, blood samples for testing, and donor organs between hospitals more quickly, including from remote areas - Koretskyi concluded.

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