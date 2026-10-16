$44.890.0950.310.04
ukenru
03:12 PM • 1476 views
Drones are being launched in Ukraine to deliver organs and medical supplies — how it will work
01:58 PM • 11175 views
Consequences of the enemy attack on Volyn — what is known about the "hits" and what is the situation with the ammonia leakPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15381 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14786 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
01:06 PM • 10951 views
The Cabinet of Ministers removed the resolution on the reservation of employees from the agenda and will hold consultations with businesses — Zheleznyak
12:39 PM • 11764 views
"Teams are working on the dates" — Zelenskyy said that he had agreed with Magyar on exchanging visitsVideo
12:10 PM • 12212 views
Ukraine expects an additional 10 F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of the year — Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 32969 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 39576 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
October 16, 08:35 AM • 34777 views
Prices have risen again: which products became more expensive in Ukraine in just three daysPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4.3m/s
94%
753mm
Popular news
Lutsk without power, emergency blackouts in Kyiv - what is known about the aftermath of the Russian attack as of morningOctober 16, 05:42 AM • 41820 views
Caught up with Taylor Swift: BTS set a new record on SpotifyOctober 16, 05:54 AM • 31704 views
In Sumy, the Russians struck a shopping mall; there are casualties in Kharkiv - Russian attacks continueOctober 16, 07:29 AM • 9578 views
Protecting property rights during wartime: is it possible to inherit property located in temporarily occupied territories?October 16, 08:55 AM • 23790 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideo12:17 PM • 14266 views
Publications
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15375 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14778 views
Dubois vs Wardley 2: WBO title fight announced in LondonVideo12:17 PM • 14399 views
Reservations under the new system: why the government’s assurances failed to allay the concerns of business and parliamentPhoto
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 32963 views
From the sell-off of the Soviet defense industry to domestic ballistic missiles: what Ukraine lost and is restoring
Exclusive
October 16, 08:56 AM • 39571 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
Brussels
France
Spain
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to Dress a Tech Oligarch: Costume Designer Discusses the Evolution of Zuckerberg’s Style02:35 PM • 1502 views
Florence Pugh stunned with her look at the premiere in LondonVideo02:08 PM • 2358 views
A rare Apple computer signed by Wozniak sold for a record $1.15 million01:19 PM • 4962 views
The only airport on the Greek island of Chios will be closed for four months01:18 PM • 4996 views
The Witcher team revealed details about the mysterious new game "Project Hadar"12:56 PM • 5668 views
Actual
Heating
Film
Shahed-136
Starlink
Facebook

Drones are being launched in Ukraine to deliver organs and medical supplies — how it will work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

The government has launched a pilot project for medical logistics by drone based at the Heart Institute. They will cover distances of up to 700 km.

Drones are being launched in Ukraine to deliver organs and medical supplies — how it will work
Illustrative photo

The government has approved a decision to launch a pilot project using drones for medical logistics. This was announced by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, reports UNN.

Details

According to Koretskyi, the project's first site will be the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The facility already has three specialized drones capable of covering distances of up to 700 km and landing at hospital sites.

A clear procedure for coordinating flights with the military has been established for the transportation operations. The drones will have special status and will be identifiable in the air. Rules of conduct during an air raid alert have also been defined, including the possibility of landing at a reserve location 

- the prime minister noted.

The Ministry of Health has organized almost 200 medical evacuations to European clinics since the beginning of the Great War23.11.23, 01:44 • 18843 views

The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. On its basis, they plan to create a Ukrainian unmanned traffic management system (UTM) for civilian drones and establish rules for their safe use.

During wartime and amid difficult road conditions, transporting medical cargo by road can take critically important time needed to save lives. This is especially true of transplantation, where delivery speed is of decisive importance. Drones will be able to deliver medicines, medical products, blood samples for testing, and donor organs between hospitals more quickly, including from remote areas 

- Koretskyi concluded.

New medical evacuation cars presented in Ukraine26.12.24, 05:58 • 21248 views

Antonina Tumanova

HealthTechnologies
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine