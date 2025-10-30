$42.080.01
Ukraine is in contact with the EU regarding the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Ukraine is already in contact with the European Union regarding the 20th package of sanctions, providing its proposals. President Zelenskyy emphasized that the effect of American and European sanctions against Russian oil companies is palpable.

Ukraine is in contact with the EU regarding the 20th package of sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is already in contact with the European Union regarding the 20th package of sanctions, we are submitting our proposals. This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, as reported by UNN.

Details

The President reported that today there was a report from the head of Ukraine's foreign intelligence.

There are initial details regarding the effect of American and European sanctions against Russian oil companies, and it is quite noticeable. Oil exports are the basis of Russian arrogance, and if sanctions continue and intensify, Russia will noticeably lose out.

- the President announced.

According to him, at least 50 billion dollars could be lost next year, and this is a strong argument for Russia to have a motive to end this war.

We will make more such arguments - Ukraine is already in contact with the European Union regarding the 20th package of sanctions, we are submitting our proposals.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Add

In addition, according to the President, Ukraine is also in contact with the American side.

We expect that key states will support precisely this course. We already see that there will be a reduction in Russian oil imports by India, China, and we need to monitor that there is no circumvention of sanctions through third countries. The reduction of Russian oil is the reduction of the Russian war, and there should be no exceptions for anyone, including Hungary. Russians are already thinking about how to sell their enterprises, particularly in Europe, because they will not be able to operate - Zelenskyy summarized.

