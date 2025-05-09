Ukraine is holding consultations on a month-long ceasefire with the support of the US and allies - OP

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 11871 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 23025 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 28143 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 48649 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 59369 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 58786 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63059 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67663 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 113545 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40110 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
57%
750mm
Popular news

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 29422 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 50011 views

Tomorrow the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" metro station in the capital will be closed: details of the restriction

02:58 PM • 10594 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 40679 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 32851 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 113545 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 128220 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 112976 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 174936 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 196247 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

06:26 PM • 23025 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 33045 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 40867 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 50201 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 29599 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine is holding consultations on a month-long ceasefire with the support of the US and allies - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3490 views

Andriy Yermak announced consultations on a month-long ceasefire. The initiative is supported by the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany and other partners of Ukraine.

Ukraine is holding consultations on a month-long ceasefire with the support of the US and allies - OP

An active consultation process is underway regarding a possible monthly ceasefire as an initial stage in achieving peace. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in a story on Instagram, UNN reports.

The consultation process is currently underway. I think you saw yesterday the information about President Trump's conversation with our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They talked, among other things, about a monthly ceasefire as a start. And this is the fundamental position of the President and the entire team. And that is why we are considering different options.

- said Yermak.

According to him, the initiative has already been supported by the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany and other strategic partners of Ukraine. At the same time, if Russia refuses the proposed conditions, additional pressure measures will be considered.

The bill is ready in the US Congress. I think that this process, we take a proactive position, so I believe that this process will not move slowly because we do not forget that we continue to have this terrible war.

- added Yermak.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, at least for 30 days.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,192.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,331.97