Ukraine is holding consultations on a month-long ceasefire with the support of the US and allies - OP

An active consultation process is underway regarding a possible monthly ceasefire as an initial stage in achieving peace. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, in a story on Instagram, UNN reports.

The consultation process is currently underway. I think you saw yesterday the information about President Trump's conversation with our President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They talked, among other things, about a monthly ceasefire as a start. And this is the fundamental position of the President and the entire team. And that is why we are considering different options. - said Yermak.

According to him, the initiative has already been supported by the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany and other strategic partners of Ukraine. At the same time, if Russia refuses the proposed conditions, additional pressure measures will be considered.

The bill is ready in the US Congress. I think that this process, we take a proactive position, so I believe that this process will not move slowly because we do not forget that we continue to have this terrible war. - added Yermak.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said about active and productive communication with the American side regarding the establishment of a ceasefire regime, at least for 30 days.