Ukraine is exploring the possibility of online divorce
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Justice is studying the demand for online divorce through video conferencing. The couple will be able to divorce if both agree and have time to consider the decision.
Currently, a study is underway on the possibility of introducing the "divorce online" service via video conference in Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice, Kyrylo Minenko, on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.
Details
"Regarding electronic divorce in the same form as video conferences, we are now studying whether it is worth doing and regarding demand, whether it will be used in the future. We do not exclude that such a service, if it is needed by our citizens, will be. Because in reality, if the couple does not live together for one reason or another, and both want to divorce, if there is the consent of the two spouses, then why not? If their expression of will is thoughtful, and they have 30 days to change their decision, but they insist on it. Why not simplify this option for them and also have the opportunity to divorce them online. Therefore, we are now working on this and thinking," Minenko said.
Remind
On September 9, 2024, the "Diia" application had the opportunity to marry online, which will last about 30 minutes.
In just 4 days from the start of the function, Ukrainians made 416,000 proposals, 1247 couples applied, 197 couples have already married.