Ukraine is actively building infrastructure - Zelenskyy on the fight against corruption
Kyiv • UNN
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is actively building anti-corruption infrastructure and combating instances of corruption. He emphasized that Russia will use the issue of corruption for disinformation and to divide society.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is building a large anti-corruption infrastructure and continues to fight against cases of corruption. He spoke about this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.
Details
As Zelenskyy noted, he tries to be "as honest as possible in everything and with everyone."
I, of course, know that I make mistakes, like every person who tries to do something in this life, and when any newspapers and media in Ukraine or elsewhere talk about some cases of corruption, then here is my answer: we are fighting it, and such cases exist, yes, but we are building a large anti-corruption infrastructure
The President of Ukraine also added that the Russians will continue to "add fuel to the fire," namely, raise questions about difficulties in Ukraine, particularly regarding corruption. They will do this to divide Ukrainian society.
It is clear to us what is happening, what Russia is doing. And I think that Americans largely feel it. They feel where the truth is and where it is not, where there is disinformation, where there are real problems in Ukraine
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it takes several months, not weeks, to hold elections in Ukraine, as the Russians believe.