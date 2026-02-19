Ukraine is actively building infrastructure - Zelenskyy on the fight against corruption

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is building a large anti-corruption infrastructure and continues to fight against cases of corruption. He spoke about this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, reports UNN.

As Zelenskyy noted, he tries to be "as honest as possible in everything and with everyone."

I, of course, know that I make mistakes, like every person who tries to do something in this life, and when any newspapers and media in Ukraine or elsewhere talk about some cases of corruption, then here is my answer: we are fighting it, and such cases exist, yes, but we are building a large anti-corruption infrastructure - he said in an interview with the journalist.

The President of Ukraine also added that the Russians will continue to "add fuel to the fire," namely, raise questions about difficulties in Ukraine, particularly regarding corruption. They will do this to divide Ukrainian society.

It is clear to us what is happening, what Russia is doing. And I think that Americans largely feel it. They feel where the truth is and where it is not, where there is disinformation, where there are real problems in Ukraine - Zelenskyy noted.

