Ukraine increases drone strike power: Ministry of Defense approved over 40 new UAVs in July

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 19007 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21644 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52325 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
09:15 AM • 68882 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
08:14 AM • 59339 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 40024 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 43157 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 55493 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 55562 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 119578 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
50%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decreesPhotoAugust 7, 05:55 AM • 36284 views
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideo08:55 AM • 35065 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 43772 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experience11:42 AM • 4344 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13128 views
Publications
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 13420 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 19019 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 21666 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 44185 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
Exclusive
09:40 AM • 52344 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zakarpattia Oblast
Crimea
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhoto11:02 AM • 44195 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 116003 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 126462 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 118704 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 130298 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Coca-Cola
S-300 missile system

Ukraine increases drone strike power: Ministry of Defense approved over 40 new UAVs in July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved for operation over 40 new unmanned aerial systems, all of Ukrainian production. Most of them are FPV drones, used for reconnaissance, targeting, and strikes.

Ukraine increases drone strike power: Ministry of Defense approved over 40 new UAVs in July

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved for operation over 40 new unmanned aerial systems (UAS), all of which are of Ukrainian production. This is another step in strengthening the technological advantage of the Defense Forces on the battlefield. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine continues to actively arm its troops with modern domestic drones. In July of this year, the Ministry of Defense approved for operation over 40 new unmanned aerial systems, reported the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

Most of the new drones are FPV drones, which play a decisive role in tactical combat at the front: they perform reconnaissance, targeting, and striking enemy targets.

All UAS approved in July without exception were developed by Ukrainian manufacturers, which indicates the active development of the national defense-industrial complex.

In total, in the first seven months of 2025, the Ministry of Defense has already codified 320 unmanned systems, and almost all of them are of Ukrainian origin.

— the agency's statement reads.

This figure has already exceeded the volumes of the entire year 2024, when just over 280 domestic UAS were codified.

Experts note that such dynamics not only strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities but also create a technological basis for rapid response to new challenges of war. Expanding the range of models and functionality of drones allows for better adaptation to the conditions of modern combat.

Recall

New satellite images recorded extensive traces of fires at the Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 2. It is from there that Russia launches Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

Lilia Podolyak

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine