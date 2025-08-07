Ukraine increases drone strike power: Ministry of Defense approved over 40 new UAVs in July

In July 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved for operation over 40 new unmanned aerial systems (UAS), all of which are of Ukrainian production. This is another step in strengthening the technological advantage of the Defense Forces on the battlefield. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine continues to actively arm its troops with modern domestic drones. In July of this year, the Ministry of Defense approved for operation over 40 new unmanned aerial systems, reported the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

Most of the new drones are FPV drones, which play a decisive role in tactical combat at the front: they perform reconnaissance, targeting, and striking enemy targets.

All UAS approved in July without exception were developed by Ukrainian manufacturers, which indicates the active development of the national defense-industrial complex.

In total, in the first seven months of 2025, the Ministry of Defense has already codified 320 unmanned systems, and almost all of them are of Ukrainian origin. — the agency's statement reads.

This figure has already exceeded the volumes of the entire year 2024, when just over 280 domestic UAS were codified.

Experts note that such dynamics not only strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities but also create a technological basis for rapid response to new challenges of war. Expanding the range of models and functionality of drones allows for better adaptation to the conditions of modern combat.

Recall

New satellite images recorded extensive traces of fires at the Russian airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk after the strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on August 2. It is from there that Russia launches Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.