Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine imported nearly 128 thousand civilian drones in three months of 2025, 98% - from China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

In the first quarter of 2025, Ukraine imported 127.8 thousand civilian drones worth $371.3 million. This is 39% more than in 2024, with 98% of the drones coming from China.

Ukraine imported nearly 128 thousand civilian drones in three months of 2025, 98% - from China

For the first quarter of 2025, 127.8 thousand civilian drones were imported to Ukraine for a total amount of 371.3 million US dollars, which is 39% more than in the same period of 2024.

This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details 

In the first three months of 2025, Ukraine imported 127.8 thousand civilian unmanned aerial vehicles, with a total value of 371.3 million US dollars. In terms of value, this is 103 million dollars (or 39%) more than in the same period of 2024

- the statement says.

In addition, it is reported that customs payment benefits were applied to 98% of all imported drones.

China remains the main supplier of civilian UAVs to Ukraine: in January–March 2025, 125.7 thousand drones were imported from this country, which accounts for 98% of the total import volume.

Recall

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Ukraine is stepping up production of key weapons to fight Russia – artillery. In addition, Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Ministry of Defense's defense procurement agency, emphasized that Ukraine has achieved "significant success" in producing NATO-caliber weapons after the Russian invasion in 2022.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Economy
Rustem Umerov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Washington Post
NATO
China
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
