Ukraine imported hundreds of buses worth millions of dollars in 5 months of 2025: details

In the first 5 months of 2025, Ukraine imported 539 buses (including minibuses), with a total customs value of 25.9 million US dollars. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, out of the aforementioned number of buses, 161 units were new, and 378 units were used. The import of new buses cost 8.2 million dollars, while the customs value of used buses was 17.7 million dollars.

The largest supplier of new buses was Turkey (137 units). Turkey earned 5.9 million dollars from these deliveries.

The largest number of used buses was imported from Poland (132 units), with a total customs value of 7.9 million dollars.

Recall

In the first half of 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 33,000 new passenger cars. Of these, 22.5 thousand cars were sold to private clients, and 10.4 thousand were purchased by legal entities.