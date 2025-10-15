Ukraine hit 20% of Russian oil refineries, causing fuel shortages - Shmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has hit 20% of oil refineries in Russia. Shmyhal announced this during a press conference following the "Ramstein" meeting, as reported by UNN.

Today, we discussed the successful results of long-range operations that Ukraine is carrying out with its own drones, long-range drones, and in fact, we calculated that we have hit 20% of oil refineries in Russia, which has led to a shortage of gas and gasoline at their gas stations. We can see queues of cars in Russia, and we will continue such operations. - said Shmyhal.

According to him, the strikes are aimed at oil refineries, against military infrastructure that brings in additional money and provides logistics to support the war in Ukraine.

Therefore, I would say that these are very humane operations, because we are very precise in our operations and very careful. - added Shmyhal.

The International Energy Agency, in its latest monthly oil market report, states that drone strikes will curb the pace of oil refining at Russian refineries until at least mid-2026.