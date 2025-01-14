Ukraine held a briefing on Russia's shadow tanker fleet: what was discussed

Ukraine held a briefing on strengthening sanctions pressure on the terrorist country because of its use of a shadow tanker fleet to export oil. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

The event brought together representatives of diplomatic missions from more than 20 countries, including the EU, the UK, the US, Canada, Poland, India, Japan, and a number of other important international partners.

The key topics of discussion were the efforts of Ukraine and its allies to limit Russia's oil revenues. This industry is one of the main sources of funding for military aggression. According to estimates, last year a shadow fleet of more than 600 vessels transported 90% of Russian oil, bringing the aggressor $180 billion in revenue.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of strengthening the sanctions regime, including reducing the maximum price of Russian oil to $40 per barrel, imposing restrictions on ship captains and companies servicing the fleet, and strengthening control over tanker insurance.

Ukraine also emphasized the need to impose an EU embargo on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, which reached record levels last year. It is expected that this issue will be included in the 16th package of sanctions to be adopted in February.

The importance of the recent US and UK sanctions against major Russian oil companies, which hold a significant share of oil exports by sea, was also emphasized.

Ukraine called on the international community to continue pressure to prevent further financing of the aggression with petrodollars.

