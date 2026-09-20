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Ukraine has signed the Council of Europe convention on the co-production of series

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Ukraine has joined European rules on the co-production of series. The document opens access to funding, rights and new markets.

Ukraine has signed the Council of Europe convention on the co-production of series

Ukraine has signed the Council of Europe Convention on the joint production of audiovisual works in the form of series. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, this is an important step toward integrating Ukraine into the European cultural and audiovisual space.

For the first time, we are regulating the co-production of series. The document was signed during the Carpathian Integration Summit. For the Ukrainian industry, this creates new opportunities to produce series together with European partners, attract international funding, and enter new markets

- Berezhna said.

She clarified that the convention makes it possible to obtain official co-production status and guarantees a share of the rights to the product created and the income from its use.

"The document also establishes flexible conditions for financial participation—the minimum contribution of a partner in multilateral co-productions may be small, opening up more opportunities for Ukrainian teams to participate in major international projects," the minister added.

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