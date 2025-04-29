Ukraine has lost about 50% of all gas production due to Russian attacks - Shmyhal

This winter, the Russians carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure, with losses amounting to almost 50% of total production. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN writes.

This winter, the enemy carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure, causing losses amounting to almost 50% of total production. Despite this, the sector has withstood and stably provides consumers with blue fuel. We are currently actively working to compensate for these losses, including through imports," - Shmyhal said.

According to him, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas have already been contracted since the beginning of the year. Another 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be purchased by Naftogaz from the Polish company Orlen.

He also reminded that an agreement was signed with the EBRD in Washington last week to attract EUR 270 million. The Norwegian government is also providing a grant of EUR 140 million. We plan to purchase approximately 1 billion cubic meters of gas with these funds.

"We have also signed an important energy agreement with the World Bank. We will receive additional funding of $70 million. This is funding for Ukrhydroenergo to purchase solar panels and batteries for four generation facilities. Their total capacity will be more than 230 MW. Last year, we agreed on assistance from the Italian government and the EBRD in the amount of EUR 200 million for the restoration of hydropower. We have already received the first tranche of this assistance in the amount of EUR 50 million," Shmyhal said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that energy reconstruction, as in previous years, will continue in a continuous 24/7 mode.

Supplement

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko stated that Russia has changed its tactics of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, focusing on strikes on gas infrastructure.