Ukraine has confirmation from the US that they are ready to ratify security guarantees in Congress - Sybiha

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 5730 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 12824 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 15729 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 18312 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40779 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56325 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 43225 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30695 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40849 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 65647 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
100%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 15662 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 30066 views
The government will introduce a guaranteed pension of 6,000 hryvnias - the terms have been announcedFebruary 13, 10:19 AM • 9764 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 24689 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal AffairsFebruary 13, 11:20 AM • 37184 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 40790 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 56337 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 49106 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 68374 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 109660 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure06:43 PM • 240 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhoto06:03 PM • 1400 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 30080 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 32128 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 35862 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Ukraine has confirmation from the US that they are ready to ratify security guarantees in Congress - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the US is ready to ratify future security guarantees in Congress. This is fundamental for Ukraine, which has an almost ready draft of bilateral security guarantees.

Ukraine has confirmation from the US that they are ready to ratify security guarantees in Congress - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine has confirmation from the United States that they are ready to ratify future security guarantees in Congress. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

The legal nature of future security guarantees, the strength of security guarantees, and consistency are important. So, if we talk about the legal nature of security guarantees, we have received confirmation from the American side that they are ready to ratify them in Congress. This is fundamental for us. And, probably, we have an almost ready draft of bilateral security guarantees, not assurances, for the first time in our history.

- Sybiha said.

He noted that the second aspect of security guarantees is a military contingent.

Yes, the American side told us directly that they are not ready to deploy troops on the ground, and we understand that. They have other means to support us or to ensure our security. But with American cover on the ground. This is also the second fundamental element of the future security architecture. And personally, I do not believe in any effective security architecture in Europe without American cover.

- Sybiha added.

Zelenskyy must act to avoid missing a "great opportunity" to make a deal - Trump13.02.26, 20:01 • 1288 views

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. He noted that Trump himself and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
United States Congress
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine