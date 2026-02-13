Ukraine has confirmation from the US that they are ready to ratify security guarantees in Congress - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine has confirmation from the United States that they are ready to ratify future security guarantees in Congress. Sybiha said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

The legal nature of future security guarantees, the strength of security guarantees, and consistency are important. So, if we talk about the legal nature of security guarantees, we have received confirmation from the American side that they are ready to ratify them in Congress. This is fundamental for us. And, probably, we have an almost ready draft of bilateral security guarantees, not assurances, for the first time in our history. - Sybiha said.

He noted that the second aspect of security guarantees is a military contingent.

Yes, the American side told us directly that they are not ready to deploy troops on the ground, and we understand that. They have other means to support us or to ensure our security. But with American cover on the ground. This is also the second fundamental element of the future security architecture. And personally, I do not believe in any effective security architecture in Europe without American cover. - Sybiha added.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that it is unrealistic to end the war between Russia and Ukraine without US President Donald Trump. He noted that Trump himself and his leadership offer a chance to accelerate peace efforts.