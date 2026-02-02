$42.810.04
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
Instagram

Ukraine has begun checking "dormant" special permits for minerals and oil and gas subsoil: first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The government has started checking 29 licenses for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, where extraction has not started or work programs have been violated. Additional restrictions against Dmytro Firtash have also been initiated, which will allow the annulment of three special permits.

Ukraine has begun checking "dormant" special permits for minerals and oil and gas subsoil: first details

The Cabinet of Ministers has initiated a review of "dormant" special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil – for 29 licenses for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, extraction has not started or work programs have been violated. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN

The government is consistently strengthening and streamlining management in the field of subsoil use. Ukraine is moving towards forming a modern ecosystem of extraction, processing, and creation of value-added products in the field of critical minerals. We have something to offer partner countries and must effectively manage our subsoil 

- Svyrydenko wrote. 

According to her, the government is reviewing "dormant" and problematic special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil.

The Ministry of Economy and the State Service of Geology and Subsoil analyzed existing licenses. For 29 licenses issued for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, extraction has not started or the work program is significantly violated. Half of them were issued more than 10 years ago. Appropriate decisions will be made regarding them 

- the Prime Minister noted. 

She also added that Ukraine is synchronizing its sanctions policy with Great Britain and initiating additional restrictions against Dmytro Firtash.

This creates legal grounds for the annulment of three special permits in Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In the case of the Malyshivske deposit (Motronivsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC), sanctions also apply to Tiberius Plus LLC, which was involved in an attempt to remove the special permit from sanctions. Strategic assets will subsequently be transferred through transparent auctions to new investors. Ukrainian subsoil must work effectively in the hands of honest businesses for the economy of Ukraine, its security, and for the integration of our country into the supply chains of our strategic partner countries 

- Svyrydenko summarized. 

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed new sanction decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and also extended sanctions against oligarch Dmytro Firtash and Viktor Medvedchuk's associate - Taras Kozak.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

