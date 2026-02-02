Ukraine has begun checking "dormant" special permits for minerals and oil and gas subsoil: first details

The Cabinet of Ministers has initiated a review of "dormant" special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil – for 29 licenses for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, extraction has not started or work programs have been violated. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government is consistently strengthening and streamlining management in the field of subsoil use. Ukraine is moving towards forming a modern ecosystem of extraction, processing, and creation of value-added products in the field of critical minerals. We have something to offer partner countries and must effectively manage our subsoil - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, the government is reviewing "dormant" and problematic special permits for strategic minerals and oil and gas subsoil.

The Ministry of Economy and the State Service of Geology and Subsoil analyzed existing licenses. For 29 licenses issued for strategic minerals and 10 for oil and gas subsoil, extraction has not started or the work program is significantly violated. Half of them were issued more than 10 years ago. Appropriate decisions will be made regarding them - the Prime Minister noted.

She also added that Ukraine is synchronizing its sanctions policy with Great Britain and initiating additional restrictions against Dmytro Firtash.

This creates legal grounds for the annulment of three special permits in Zhytomyr and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In the case of the Malyshivske deposit (Motronivsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC), sanctions also apply to Tiberius Plus LLC, which was involved in an attempt to remove the special permit from sanctions. Strategic assets will subsequently be transferred through transparent auctions to new investors. Ukrainian subsoil must work effectively in the hands of honest businesses for the economy of Ukraine, its security, and for the integration of our country into the supply chains of our strategic partner countries - Svyrydenko summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed new sanction decisions that are synchronized with Great Britain, and also extended sanctions against oligarch Dmytro Firtash and Viktor Medvedchuk's associate - Taras Kozak.