Ukraine has already harvested 30.4 million tons of the new crop: wheat, barley, and peas harvest completed
Kyiv • UNN
As of September 26, 2025, Ukraine has harvested 30.4 million tons of grain crops from 63% of the sown areas. The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed.
Ukraine has completed the harvesting of wheat, barley, and peas, with a total of 30.4 million tons of new harvest grain collected from 63% of the sown areas, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, according to UNN.
Details
"As of September 26, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 30,423 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 7,213.8 thousand hectares. 63% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed," the report states.
Specifically:
- wheat – 22,525 thousand tons harvested from an area of 5,020 thousand hectares;
- barley – 5,330.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,345.6 thousand hectares;
- peas – 626.6 thousand tons harvested from an area of 266 thousand hectares;
- corn – 964.2 thousand tons from an area of 195.9 thousand hectares.
Other grains and legumes harvested amounted to 859.4 thousand tons from an area of 308.7 thousand hectares.
Among the leaders, in particular:
- Odesa region – 3,687.4 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,101.1 thousand hectares;
- Vinnytsia region – 2,418.9 thousand tons harvested from an area of 436 thousand hectares;
- Kirovohrad region – 2,223.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 541.3 thousand hectares;
- Khmelnytskyi region – 2,134.9 thousand tons harvested from an area of 309.6 thousand hectares.
Rapeseed harvested amounted to 3,303.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares. The harvesting of this crop has been completed. Soybeans harvested amounted to 1,511 thousand tons from an area of 749.7 thousand hectares. Sunflower – 4,112.7 thousand tons from an area of 2,239.3 thousand hectares. Sugar beets dug up already amounted to 1,419.8 thousand tons from an area of 29 thousand hectares.
