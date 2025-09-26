$41.490.08
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right now
12:45 PM • 2632 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12098 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16995 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
09:01 AM • 24590 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31053 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35877 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28163 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39704 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35770 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Ukraine has already harvested 30.4 million tons of the new crop: wheat, barley, and peas harvest completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

As of September 26, 2025, Ukraine has harvested 30.4 million tons of grain crops from 63% of the sown areas. The harvesting of wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed has been completed.

Ukraine has already harvested 30.4 million tons of the new crop: wheat, barley, and peas harvest completed

Ukraine has completed the harvesting of wheat, barley, and peas, with a total of 30.4 million tons of new harvest grain collected from 63% of the sown areas, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

"As of September 26, 2025, Ukraine has already harvested 30,423 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 7,213.8 thousand hectares. 63% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed," the report states.

Specifically:

  • wheat – 22,525 thousand tons harvested from an area of 5,020 thousand hectares;
    • barley – 5,330.3 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,345.6 thousand hectares;
      • peas – 626.6 thousand tons harvested from an area of 266 thousand hectares;
        • corn – 964.2 thousand tons from an area of 195.9 thousand hectares.

          Other grains and legumes harvested amounted to 859.4 thousand tons from an area of 308.7 thousand hectares.

           

          Among the leaders, in particular:

          • Odesa region – 3,687.4 thousand tons harvested from an area of 1,101.1 thousand hectares;
            • Vinnytsia region – 2,418.9 thousand tons harvested from an area of 436 thousand hectares;
              • Kirovohrad region – 2,223.8 thousand tons harvested from an area of 541.3 thousand hectares;
                • Khmelnytskyi region – 2,134.9 thousand tons harvested from an area of 309.6 thousand hectares.

                  Rapeseed harvested amounted to 3,303.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares. The harvesting of this crop has been completed. Soybeans harvested amounted to 1,511 thousand tons from an area of 749.7 thousand hectares. Sunflower – 4,112.7 thousand tons from an area of 2,239.3 thousand hectares. Sugar beets dug up already amounted to 1,419.8 thousand tons from an area of 29 thousand hectares.

                  Russians exported 2.5 million tons of new harvest wheat from TOT of Ukraine - CNS14.08.25, 13:43 • 4298 views

                  Julia Shramko

                  EconomyAgronomy news
                  Khmelnytskyi Oblast
                  Vinnytsia Oblast
                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                  Odesa Oblast
                  Ukraine