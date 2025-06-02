Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of several hundred children who need to be returned - Umerov

The Russian delegation was given a list of several hundred Ukrainian children who need to be returned. Russia must do this to show its readiness for a peaceful settlement, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov during a briefing in Istanbul following the second round of Ukrainian-Russian negotiations, writes UNN.

Details

"We handed over to the other side a list of several hundred Ukrainian children who were deported to Russia. This issue is a fundamental priority for us," Umerov said.

The Minister of Defense stressed that Russia must return the children if it is serious about achieving peace.

"If Russia is truly committed to the peace process, the return of children from this list would be a positive signal," Umerov said.

Addition

During negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people. There will also be an exchange of bodies of the dead.

Umerov reported that the Russian Federation handed over a memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation. He noted that this happened today during the negotiations.