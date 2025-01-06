Ukraine extradites convicted for sexual harassment of minors to Turkey

Within the framework of international legal cooperation, the prosecutor's office of Ukraine has secured the extradition to the Republic of Turkey of a citizen who was on the international wanted list for the purpose of further serving his sentence. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

In Turkey, a man was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for sexual harassment of minors. However, the foreigner was hiding from serving his sentence in Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

Ukrainian law enforcement established his whereabouts and detained him. At the request of prosecutors from the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a measure of restraint in the form of extradition arrest was imposed on the man .

Currently, the convict has been transferred to the competent authorities of the Republic of Turkey to serve his sentence.

Recall

Last August, a Russian man who organized a car theft and ransom scheme was extradited from Italy to Ukraine. The suspect created a Telegram channel where he offered to return the stolen cars for half their value.