Ukraine extended the experimental project for distributing humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the experimental project for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas until May 1, 2026. Zaporizhzhia Oblast will also be able to join the project. This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

The proposal of the Ministry of Energy to extend the implementation of the experimental project for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas to meet the needs of household consumers under martial law until May 1, 2026, has been approved. - Melnychuk reported.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was also included in the project.

Addition

In August 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 883, which approved the proposal of the Ministry of Energy regarding the implementation of an experimental project during 2024-2025 for the distribution of humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas to meet the needs of household consumers under martial law.

Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson Oblasts were included in the project, which was supposed to end on December 31, 2025.

Recall

Ukraine has already accumulated more than 80% of the necessary volume of gas in storage facilities for the winter. However, to achieve the set goals and volumes, it is necessary to purchase approximately 1 billion dollars worth of natural gas. The main reason for this necessity is constant Russian attacks, which create risks for the heating season.