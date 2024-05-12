Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media

Ukraine expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies in June-July. This was reported by Reuters citing a senior Ukrainian military source, reports UNN.

"Kiev expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies in June-July," the source said.

It is noted that Ukraine was looking for US-made F-16 fighter jets to counter Russia's air superiority during more than two years of war. The source did not specify which country would supply the planes.

So far, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium have committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine.

Supplement

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reported that the first F-16 fighter jets will start arriving in Ukraine this summer. Ukraine will first receive the planes from Denmark. However, Kiev must prepare the infrastructure for the fighters and provide maintenance capabilities by that time.

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash stated that there are Ukrainian pilots who are completing their training on F-16 fighters.