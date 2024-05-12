Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83999 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107944 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150760 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250905 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174256 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165498 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34416 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32582 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66614 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34859 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60792 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250905 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212260 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237990 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224756 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84007 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60797 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66621 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113017 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113907 views
Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media

Ukraine expects to receive first F-16s in June-July - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37766 views

Ukraine expects to receive its first F-16 fighter jets from Western allies such as Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium in June and July, Reuters reported.

Ukraine expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies in June-July. This was reported by Reuters citing a senior Ukrainian military source, reports UNN.

"Kiev expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies in June-July," the source said.

It is noted that Ukraine was looking for US-made F-16 fighter jets to counter Russia's air superiority during more than two years of war. The source did not specify which country would supply the planes.

So far, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Belgium have committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine.

Supplement

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren reported that the first F-16 fighter jets will start arriving in Ukraine this summer. Ukraine will first receive the planes from Denmark. However, Kiev must prepare the infrastructure for the fighters and provide maintenance capabilities by that time.

Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash stated that there are Ukrainian pilots who are completing their training on F-16 fighters.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

