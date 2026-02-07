Ukraine expects Level I danger on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 5976 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 19324 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 34121 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 29198 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 25546 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 32931 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14655 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 33858 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18355 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20899 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1.7m/s
89%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVAFebruary 6, 10:31 PM • 15247 views
137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the frontFebruary 6, 11:36 PM • 6802 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 13844 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn04:07 AM • 6720 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 16943 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 4790 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 32918 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 31956 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 33852 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 44075 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
Village
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 8902 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 23636 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 26262 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 35363 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 38447 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

Ukraine expects Level I danger on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On February 7, Ukraine is expected to experience Level I danger due to ice and black ice in the central and eastern regions. This will complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.

Ukraine expects Level I danger on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 7, Ukraine is expected to have a Level I danger, yellow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

In the central and eastern regions, there will be ice, and black ice on the roads. This refers to Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and traffic 

- the forecast says.

Ukraine prepares for snow, rain, and black ice on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center07.02.26, 06:59 • 3210 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Energy
Ukrhydrometcenter
Donetsk Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine