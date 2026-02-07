Ukraine expects Level I danger on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 7, Ukraine is expected to have a Level I danger, yellow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

In the central and eastern regions, there will be ice, and black ice on the roads. This refers to Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

Weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and traffic - the forecast says.

Ukraine prepares for snow, rain, and black ice on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center