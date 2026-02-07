Ukraine expects Level I danger on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center
Kyiv • UNN
On February 7, Ukraine is expected to experience Level I danger due to ice and black ice in the central and eastern regions. This will complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.
On Saturday, February 7, Ukraine is expected to have a Level I danger, yellow. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.
Details
In the central and eastern regions, there will be ice, and black ice on the roads. This refers to Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
Weather conditions may lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and traffic
