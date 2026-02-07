Ukraine prepares for snow, rain, and black ice on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 7, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to forecasters, snow will fall in the northern part; the temperature at night will be 3-8° below zero, and during the day 1-6° below zero. In the south of the country, precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain, the temperature during the day will be 1-6° above zero, and in Crimea 6-11°.

In the rest of the territory, snow and rain, in the central and eastern regions, black ice; the temperature during the day will be from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia 3-8° above zero). On the roads of the country, except for the south, there will be black ice in places; in Prykarpattia, Zakarpattia, the south and east of the country, there will be fog in places. The wind will be south-easterly, turning to north-easterly, 5-10 m/s