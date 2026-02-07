$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 12775 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 24336 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 21093 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 19138 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 24377 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 13201 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 28701 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18013 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20612 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 68799 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Ukraine prepares for snow, rain, and black ice on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On February 7, cloudy weather with snow in the north and rain in the south is expected in Ukraine. Black ice is possible on the roads, and up to 8°C in Zakarpattia.

Ukraine prepares for snow, rain, and black ice on February 7 - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 7, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, snow will fall in the northern part; the temperature at night will be 3-8° below zero, and during the day 1-6° below zero. In the south of the country, precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain, the temperature during the day will be 1-6° above zero, and in Crimea 6-11°.

In the rest of the territory, snow and rain, in the central and eastern regions, black ice; the temperature during the day will be from 4° below zero to 1° above zero (during the day in Zakarpattia 3-8° above zero). On the roads of the country, except for the south, there will be black ice in places; in Prykarpattia, Zakarpattia, the south and east of the country, there will be fog in places. The wind will be south-easterly, turning to north-easterly, 5-10 m/s

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Saturday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -4°...-2°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine