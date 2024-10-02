Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainians

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107844 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174095 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141566 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139830 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185550 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112145 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175764 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115184 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69786 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76232 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44213 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 35746 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174095 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185550 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191873 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143812 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143618 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148195 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139513 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156286 views
Actual
Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67421 views

The MFA and the GUR successfully evacuated 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainians. This is the third evacuation mission, and a total of 234 people have been returned, 189 of whom are Ukrainian citizens.

On October 1, 2024, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully conducted another operation to evacuate citizens from Lebanon. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated, including 134 Ukrainian citizens.

Among the Ukrainians are 112 adults and 22 children. In addition, 45 people of other nationalities were returned, including citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon, as well as two dogs and a cat.

This evacuation was part of a systematic effort to return Ukrainians due to the deteriorating security and economic situation in the region. In the framework of three missions, 234 people have already been evacuated from Lebanon, including 189 Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to Poland and SkyUp Airlines for their assistance in organizing the evacuation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to Poland and SkyUp Airlines for their contribution to the evacuation.

The DIU and the MFA continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians in Lebanon.

To receive assistance, citizens are advised to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lebanon by phone (+961) 5921668 or by e-mail [email protected]. Additionally, the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is available at +38-044-238-16-57.

Another group of 25 Ukrainians successfully evacuated from Lebanon - MFA04.09.24, 18:44 • 22834 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
lebanonLebanon
brazilBrazil
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

