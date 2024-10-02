Ukraine evacuates 179 people from Lebanon, including 134 Ukrainians

On October 1, 2024, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully conducted another operation to evacuate citizens from Lebanon. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated, including 134 Ukrainian citizens.

Among the Ukrainians are 112 adults and 22 children. In addition, 45 people of other nationalities were returned, including citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon, as well as two dogs and a cat.

This evacuation was part of a systematic effort to return Ukrainians due to the deteriorating security and economic situation in the region. In the framework of three missions, 234 people have already been evacuated from Lebanon, including 189 Ukrainians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to Poland and SkyUp Airlines for their assistance in organizing the evacuation.

The DIU and the MFA continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians in Lebanon.

To receive assistance, citizens are advised to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lebanon by phone (+961) 5921668 or by e-mail [email protected]. Additionally, the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is available at +38-044-238-16-57.

