Another group of 25 Ukrainians successfully evacuated from Lebanon - MFA

Another group of 25 Ukrainians, including 11 children and 14 adults, and one Czech citizen, was successfully evacuated from Lebanon. Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi wrote about this on the X network, UNN reports.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine has successfully evacuated another group of 25 Ukrainians, including 11 children and 14 adults, and one Czech citizen from Lebanon. They have safely arrived in Poland, are receiving all the necessary assistance, and will be heading to Ukraine. The safety of its citizens, both at home and abroad, has always been and will remain one of Ukraine's top priorities. We are grateful to our colleagues from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and SkyUp Airlines for making this evacuation possible," Tychyi wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainian citizens in Lebanon.

"Our embassy in Lebanon remains in touch with citizens who intend to leave and are looking for additional evacuation options," Tychyi added.

Citizens of Ukraine in Lebanon who need evacuation or are in danger should contact the embassy (+9615921668, [email protected]) or the MFA hotline (+380442381657, [email protected]).

In August, Ukraine evacuated thirty citizens from Lebanon, where the security situation has deteriorated sharply.