In Lebanon, demonstrators destroyed several banks, demanding the return of stolen savings

A series of acts of vandalism took place in Beirut: in response to the economic crisis, dozens of people attacked several banks. Windows were broken, fires were set, and tires were set on fire.

Written by UNN with references to ORF News and L'Orient-Le Jour.

Details

In the center of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, a group of depositors attacked several banks after holding a sit-in.

A series of acts of vandalism that followed a sit-in attack that was planned in downtown Beirut in the morning. The event took place almost two years after a series of bank robberies carried out by depositors who wanted to access their own funds.

According to witnesses present at the scene, about fifty angry depositors first attacked the Lebanese-French Bank, the Arab Bank, BBAC, the Federal Bank (whose branch is closed in the area) and the Bank of the Emirates and Libya, and then headed to the Dora roundabout to attack the Bank of Beirut branch.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history. Banks have imposed strict restrictions on foreign currency withdrawals.

Many people can no longer access their savings in dollars, despite the fact that many Lebanese have accounts in US currency.

The crisis is also linked to decades of corruption in politics and business.

According to the United Nations, three-quarters of the country's population lives in poverty. The Lebanese currency has lost more than 95% of its value.

