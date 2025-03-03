Ukraine does not trade its territories - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not trade territories and valuables. Representatives of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia should be at the table to negotiate an end to the war.
Ukraine does not trade its territories and values. Representatives of Europe, the United States, Ukraine and Russia should be at the table to negotiate an end to the war.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the summit in London, UNN reports.
The negotiations between the US and Russia are their bilateral track, I don't know what these two countries are talking about. I can only say that we perceive a fair composition of the negotiations on Ukraine, when all partners will be at the negotiating table. These are representatives of Europe, representatives of the United States, and representatives of Ukraine. It is clear that such negotiations cannot take place without Russia, so Russia will be there. This is the kind of negotiations that are likely to take place in the future to end the war in Ukraine
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine does not trade its territories.
We are not trading territories, our values, or our freedom. We are already paying dearly for the fact that Russia came to us with war
AddendumAddendum
US National Security Advisor Mike Volz stated that Ukraine should make “territorial concessions” in exchange for security guarantees.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is still very far from an agreement on ending the war. According to him, no one has started such steps yet.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States is ready to restore normal relations with Ukraine, but only if Kyiv is ready for peace.