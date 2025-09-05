Ukraine could have received MiG-29 aircraft from Azerbaijan - Media

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
September 4, 05:30 PM • 11544 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 22214 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 22570 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 26615 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 30602 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 26488 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 22162 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46914 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 41335 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 44234 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.2m/s
67%
754mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 290008 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 283738 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 281587 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 274092 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 37505 views
Publications
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revenge06:50 PM • 7182 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 32468 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 25577 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 46914 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 44006 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Kharkiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 13776 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 32468 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 14927 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 20559 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 22551 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
Mi-8
Google Play
Financial Times

Ukraine could have received MiG-29 aircraft from Azerbaijan - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces likely received MiG-29 fighter jets from Azerbaijan. A photo of a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 with Azerbaijani camouflage appeared on social media.

Ukraine could have received MiG-29 aircraft from Azerbaijan - Media

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may have received MiG-29 fighters from Azerbaijan. The number of transferred aircraft is currently unknown, UNN reports with reference to The War Zone.

Details

According to the publication, a photo recently appeared on social media showing a single-seat Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 in a distinctive camouflage scheme used by Azerbaijan, combining blue, gray, and purple-gray colors. The date and location of the photo are unknown, but the aircraft was likely on a combat mission, as it was equipped with air-to-air missiles.

It is unclear whether the Azerbaijani MiG-29s were transferred to Kyiv for free, sold, or simply confiscated and then put into service. It is also unclear whether other copies were repainted in Ukrainian camouflage, which would hide their former affiliation.

- the media indicates.

The authors also note that the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fleet is of Ukrainian origin. In particular, the country purchased about 15 units from Ukraine. The aircraft underwent major overhaul in Lviv, and deliveries began in 2007.

Recall

In August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that from the very beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, his country has taken a clear position in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to him, this position is due to the state's own experience, which "suffered from the violation of its territorial integrity."

Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for Ukraine11.08.25, 11:11 • 65248 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Azerbaijan