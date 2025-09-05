Ukraine could have received MiG-29 aircraft from Azerbaijan - Media

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may have received MiG-29 fighters from Azerbaijan. The number of transferred aircraft is currently unknown, UNN reports with reference to The War Zone.

Details

According to the publication, a photo recently appeared on social media showing a single-seat Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 in a distinctive camouflage scheme used by Azerbaijan, combining blue, gray, and purple-gray colors. The date and location of the photo are unknown, but the aircraft was likely on a combat mission, as it was equipped with air-to-air missiles.

It is unclear whether the Azerbaijani MiG-29s were transferred to Kyiv for free, sold, or simply confiscated and then put into service. It is also unclear whether other copies were repainted in Ukrainian camouflage, which would hide their former affiliation. - the media indicates.

The authors also note that the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fleet is of Ukrainian origin. In particular, the country purchased about 15 units from Ukraine. The aircraft underwent major overhaul in Lviv, and deliveries began in 2007.

Recall

In August, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that from the very beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, his country has taken a clear position in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity. According to him, this position is due to the state's own experience, which "suffered from the violation of its territorial integrity."

