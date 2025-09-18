Ukraine can force Russia to peace: Zelenskyy announced what is needed for this

Russia must be forced to peace. Ukraine can do this if the Ukrainian army has enough strength and sufficient long-range capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in a video address, as reported by UNN.

We are thwarting all Russian plans – plans to destroy our state. Our defense is always active. And we have proven that Ukrainians can achieve the necessary results, even when many in the world expect results from Russia. It is important that partners also act with dignity – exactly as our people deserve support. Russia must be forced to peace. And Ukraine can do this if our army has enough strength, enough long-range capabilities - Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that the world can do this together, together with Ukraine, of course, – with strong sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is conducting one of the counter-offensive operations in the Donetsk direction, in the Pokrovsk area and in the Dobropillya area. Seven settlements in the direction have already been liberated, and nine more have been cleared of Russian presence.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's main goal is to end the war, but if hostilities drag on, "plan B" provides for annual funding of $120 billion.