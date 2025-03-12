Ukraine bets on American LNG as gas import needs grow - media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukraine bets on American LNG as gas import needs grow - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21154 views

Ukraine can import up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas from the United States through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland. This will strengthen the partnership with Washington and deter Russian attacks.

Ukraine bets on American LNG as gas import needs grow - media

Ukraine may import large volumes of American gas this year through terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland. This was stated by GTS Operator of Ukraine, as Kyiv struggles with the consequences of Russian attacks on its infrastructure, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that gas imports from the United States to Ukraine have the potential to strengthen economic partnership with Washington, and the presence of American gas in Ukrainian storage facilities may deter Russian attacks.

Dmytro Lippa, head of Ukraine's gas operator, told Reuters in an interview that Ukraine could import at least 4 billion cubic meters of gas between April and October.

Reuters calculations, based on average gas prices, show that total imports will amount to at least $1 billion.

Of the total imports through Europe, up to half will be LNG supplied to European terminals, rather than pipeline gas, and of this, Lippa said, as much as possible could be from the United States.

"If we take the political aspect, it is better for us to bring as much (American LNG) as possible to Poland and gradually supply it to us," Lippa said in an interview approved for publication on Wednesday.

The geopolitical situation meant that American LNG might be preferable to, for example, competing Qatari LNG, Lippa said, provided the price difference was not significant.

Add

Ukraine was the main pipeline transit route for Russian gas until the beginning of this year, when the transit agreement between the two countries expired, depriving Russia of transit fee revenues.

Ukraine also has large underground gas storage facilities, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv and the White House had discussed using these sites to store American LNG, which could replace some of the Western European gas that Ukraine relies on.

In recent weeks, Russian forces have stepped up attacks on Ukrainian gas infrastructure — production and underground storage facilities — which has reduced gas production in Ukraine and limited its ability to extract fuel from storage facilities.

Prior to the latest attacks, Ukraine produced 52-53 million cubic meters of gas per day, but a senior industry source said the attacks had reduced production by 40%, forcing Kyiv to increase imports. Some production has been restored, but officials declined to provide updated data.

In preparation for the 2025-2026 winter heating season, Ukraine typically begins pumping gas into storage facilities when the current peak demand season ends, around April, as temperatures rise and consumption begins to decline.

Energy officials estimate that Ukraine needs to have at least 13 billion cubic meters of gas in reserve by mid-October to get through the winter season without interruption.

Lippa said LNG could be supplied to Ukraine from terminals in Germany, Greece, Lithuania and Poland. The Polish and Lithuanian routes were the cheapest, but Lippa said Ukraine would also have to use other pipelines, as the Polish connector pipeline only allows imports of up to 7 million cubic meters per day compared to demand of 20-25 million.

Let us remind

The White House led negotiations to end the more than three-year war that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Kyiv said it was ready to accept a ceasefire proposal on Tuesday, but Moscow has yet to agree to a deal.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarEconomyPolitics
White House
Reuters
Lithuania
Greece
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
