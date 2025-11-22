Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov

Ukraine these days in Switzerland begins consultations with the US on possible parameters of a peace agreement, said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace, Rustem Umerov in Telegram, writes UNN.

These days in Switzerland, we are starting consultations between high-ranking officials of Ukraine and the United States regarding the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests. This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and which, first of all, is designed to coordinate the vision of further steps. - Umerov wrote.

He indicated that "we appreciate the participation of the American side and its readiness for a substantive conversation." "Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally and consistently - as our national security requires," Umerov noted.

The President's Office announced that consultations on steps to end the war will take place these days by agreement with partners and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation has been approved.