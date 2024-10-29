Ukraine approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers approves the procedure for creating a register of children deported by Russia and establishes an Interagency Commission for Data Verification. More than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children have already been taken to Russia.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the procedure for creating, maintaining, and accessing the Register of Information on Children Deported or Forcibly Displaced by the Russian Federation. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.
The procedure for creating, maintaining, and accessing the Register of Information on Children Deported or Forcibly Displaced in connection with the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is approved
He also said that the Interagency Commission for Verification of Information on Children Deported or Forcibly Displaced in Connection with the Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has been established and its composition approved.
In addition, the Regulation on the Interagency Commission was approved.
Addendum
Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets statedthat 1.5 million Ukrainian children under Russian occupation are at risk of deportation every day.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reportedthat more than 19.5 thousand Ukrainian children were taken to Russia.
Modi can call Putin and make him return Ukrainian children - Zelenskyy28.10.24, 15:33 • 15432 views