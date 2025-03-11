Ukraine and the USA agreed to establish negotiation groups for peace
Kyiv • UNN
The delegations of Ukraine and the USA agreed on the formation of negotiation groups to achieve sustainable peace. The USA committed to discussing proposals with Russia, while Ukraine insists on involving European partners.
The delegations of Ukraine and the USA agreed to determine the composition of the negotiating groups for talks aimed at achieving peace. This is stated in the Joint Statement following the meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA in Jeddah, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the President.
"Both delegations agreed to determine the composition of their negotiating groups and to immediately start negotiations to achieve a sustainable peace that will ensure the long-term security of Ukraine. The United States committed to discuss these specific proposals with representatives of Russia. The Ukrainian delegation once again emphasized that European partners must be involved in the peace process," the statement said.
Supplement
A senior Ukrainian official commented to AFP assessed that the negotiations with the Americans in Saudi Arabia are going "normally," as reported by French media.
On March 11, a high-level meeting of the delegations of Ukraine and the USA began in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
In response to a CNN question about the progress of the meeting, a participant from the USA, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, briefly responded: "They are progressing" ("Getting there").