Ukraine and the US agreement on minerals: Shmyhal explained the details point by point before ratification

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal
08:28 AM • 5152 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 18777 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 61955 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 133687 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 118367 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 126937 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127036 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314470 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 159360 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 172731 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
3m/s
37%
755 mm
Popular news

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

May 2, 01:04 AM • 18783 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 17772 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 34958 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 22951 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14726 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 14915 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 115894 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 213718 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 314470 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 241517 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 23537 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 26998 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 27100 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 32038 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 34984 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukraine and the US agreement on minerals: Shmyhal explained the details point by point before ratification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained the details of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on minerals. The fund will invest in Ukraine, and profits will be reinvested for 10 years.

Ukraine and the US agreement on minerals: Shmyhal explained the details point by point before ratification

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal explained in detail in parliament the provisions of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources, the ratification of which is expected in the Verkhovna Rada next week, writes UNN.

Details

"The government has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for ratification an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund," Shmyhal said in Telegram.

Main provisions

From the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada, he spoke about the main provisions of the agreement:

  • an Investment Fund for Reconstruction is being created, which is managed by Ukraine and the United States on equal terms. No party will have an advantage in it. All decisions are made jointly;
    • The Fund is an instrument for investment in Ukraine, not a mechanism for the transfer of assets. All Ukrainian natural resources remain with Ukraine;
      • The Fund will be filled by the United States and Ukraine in a 50-50 ratio. On the part of the United States, these will be cash contributions or new military assistance;
        • in the first 10 years, the Fund's profits are not withdrawn from Ukraine, but reinvested in Ukraine;
          • The Fund will guarantee commercial purchases of products on a "take or pay" basis. That is, there will be a guaranteed demand for products;
            • The Fund, through the American agency DFC, will attract American and European cutting-edge technologies, which will accelerate the restoration and modernization of Ukraine;
              • the agreement does not mention any debt obligations of Ukraine;
                • the Fund's income is not taxed by the United States and Ukraine. Critical minerals exported to the United States are not subject to duties, which in the current conditions provides unique opportunities for the development of trade;
                  • the agreement does not contradict other international obligations of Ukraine.

                    "Given the scale of the agreement, additional technical steps are also needed. The Fund is being created for decades, and therefore the process of its creation is not one day and not one decision," Shmyhal said.

                    The government, according to him, "hopes for the support of parliamentarians for the speedy ratification of this agreement and for further cooperation for its successful implementation." "This agreement will undoubtedly become the basis for new relations with the United States, which we need to protect our statehood in the war and rebuild our country after the war," the Prime Minister emphasized.

                    Addition

                    Voting in the Verkhovna Rada on ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources is expected on May 8.

                    This is the so-called agreement on mineral resources, which Ukraine and the United States signed on April 30.

                    First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko clarified that Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction, detailing the details.

                    Julia Shramko

                    Julia Shramko

                    EconomyPolitics
                    Verkhovna Rada
                    United States
                    Ukraine
                    Denis Shmyhal
                    Brent
                    $61.78
                    Bitcoin
                    $96,636.70
                    S&P 500
                    $5,634.87
                    Tesla
                    $282.81
                    Газ TTF
                    $32.92
                    Золото
                    $3,265.80
                    Ethereum
                    $1,823.42