Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agriculture

On Monday, August 8, Ukraine and the European Commission began screening Ukrainian legislation under the negotiation chapter in the agriculture cluster. This is the last negotiation cluster for which the European Commission analyzes Ukrainian legislation. This was reported by the Office of the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine has started screening meetings with the European Commission under negotiation chapter 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development", which belongs to Cluster 5 "Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy". This Cluster is the final segment within bilateral meetings in the screening process.

Earlier, Ukraine had already completed bilateral sessions for Clusters 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6.

Meetings for Chapter 11 will last 3 days, until September 10, and are held in a hybrid format (negotiators participate online and offline in Brussels, Belgium).

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by the Chief Negotiator, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka. Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine also take part in the sessions.

In his speech, Taras Kachka emphasized the strategic importance of agricultural policy within the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

It is obvious to us that agrarian policy is one of the most important in the negotiations. That is why we pay special attention to this area. Ukrainian agrarian policy has been transforming for many years, updating and modernizing its practices, which allows us to actively approach the common EU agrarian policy. For us, this screening session is not a beginning, but a summary of many years of cooperation with the European Union. We know our advantages, we know the challenges, and today we have the opportunity to lay the foundation for further integration of the Ukrainian agricultural sector into the common EU policy - Kachka emphasized.

On the first day of the meetings, September 8, the delegations of Ukraine and the European Commission considered the following issues:

Principles, strategy, directions of agricultural policy development in Ukraine;

Support schemes for the agricultural sector and other types of assistance;

National policy for rural development support;

Financing of agricultural expenditures in Ukraine and their monitoring system;

Integrated Administration and Control System (IACS): current state and plans for development;

Farm Sustainable Development Data Network (FSDN): current state and next steps;

Processed products.

Chapter 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development" covers a large number of mandatory norms, most of which will come into force in Ukraine from the moment of accession, without the need for additional regulatory acts. The correct application of these rules, as well as their effective implementation and control by a professional public administration, are critically important for the functioning of the EU Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

For reference

Ukraine has prepared everything necessary to open three negotiation Clusters – "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process", "Internal Market" and "External Relations", and is awaiting the relevant decision of the EU Council. Thus, three roadmaps for transformations in the areas of the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions have been prepared and approved (the approval of two of them is a condition for opening negotiations on EU membership with Ukraine under Cluster 1). In addition, negotiation positions have been approved for the three relevant Clusters.

Ukraine has also successfully completed bilateral meetings within the screening for two more negotiation Clusters: "Competitiveness and Inclusive Development", as well as "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity".

