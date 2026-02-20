$43.270.03
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

Ukraine and Russia are close to a prisoner exchange - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

The head of state announced a constructive approach found on humanitarian issues, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war. The number and terms of the exchange will be determined in the coming days.

Ukraine and Russia are close to a prisoner exchange - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during the negotiations, the parties were able to find some constructive elements in the humanitarian issue, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

It's too early to talk about positive outcomes, but constructive elements have been found. In the coming days, the exchange will be determined – in what quantity and when it can take place.

- Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the humanitarian track is one of the most sensitive and, at the same time, most important for Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for real compromises to end the war, including compromises proposed by the United States of America, but is not ready for compromises at the cost of its independence and sovereignty. Furthermore, Ukraine is not ready to receive new ultimatums from the Russians, as they are the aggressors.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also hopes that another round of negotiations, initiated in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, will be held by the end of February and that it "can be truly productive."

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

