Ukraine and Russia are close to a prisoner exchange - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during the negotiations, the parties were able to find some constructive elements in the humanitarian issue, particularly regarding the exchange of prisoners of war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this, as reported by UNN.

Details

It's too early to talk about positive outcomes, but constructive elements have been found. In the coming days, the exchange will be determined – in what quantity and when it can take place. - Zelenskyy noted.

He emphasized that the humanitarian track is one of the most sensitive and, at the same time, most important for Ukraine.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for real compromises to end the war, including compromises proposed by the United States of America, but is not ready for compromises at the cost of its independence and sovereignty. Furthermore, Ukraine is not ready to receive new ultimatums from the Russians, as they are the aggressors.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also hopes that another round of negotiations, initiated in a trilateral format with the participation of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia, will be held by the end of February and that it "can be truly productive."