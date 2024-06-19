Ukraine and Poland held talks on deepening cooperation - Ministry of Defense

Negotiations were held in Kiev between representatives of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine and the Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk, who expressed gratitude to the Polish side for its comprehensive assistance.

In turn, the Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine Pavel Koval, stressed that the goal of his team is to coordinate efforts with the Ukrainian side to support our state. According to him, work is being carried out both at the central and regional levels.

The Ukrainian delegation informed the Polish partners about the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces. Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and long-range weapons - summed up in the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa drew attention to the importance of attracting partners ' investment in Ukrainian Defense Production and developing joint production facilities.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhol met in Kyiv with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Szymon Golovnya to discuss energy cooperation, the country's integration into the EU and bilateral infrastructure projects.