Ukraine and Poland held talks on deepening cooperation - Ministry of Defense

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 3830 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18397 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156723 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150656 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162860 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212786 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246998 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371112 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183564 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 3830 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156723 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131320 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150656 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143370 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13147 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14292 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18288 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19386 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38611 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine and Poland held talks on deepening cooperation - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100303 views

Ukraine and Poland held talks in Kyiv to coordinate Poland's efforts to fully support and rebuild Ukraine, discussing urgent military needs, joint defense production and bilateral cooperation.

Ukraine and Poland held talks on deepening cooperation - Ministry of Defense

Negotiations were held in Kiev between representatives of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine and the Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details 

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk, who expressed gratitude to the Polish side for its comprehensive assistance.

In turn, the Polish government commissioner for the restoration of Ukraine Pavel Koval, stressed that the goal of his team is to coordinate efforts with the Ukrainian side to support our state. According to him, work is being carried out both at the central and regional levels.

Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal19.06.24, 15:19 • 22068 views

The Ukrainian delegation informed the Polish partners about the current situation on the battlefield and the urgent needs of the Defense Forces. Lieutenant General Ivan Gavrilyuk stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems and long-range weapons

- summed up in the Ministry of Defense. 

At the same time, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Balanutsa drew attention to the importance of attracting partners ' investment in Ukrainian Defense Production and developing joint production facilities.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhol met in Kyiv with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Szymon Golovnya to discuss energy cooperation, the country's integration into the EU and bilateral infrastructure projects.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
Poland
