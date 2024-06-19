Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

During a meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, he spoke about the situation at the front and Russian air terror. Discussed cooperation to protect Ukrainian skies - The president said.

The parties also discussed the results of the Global Peace Summit, as well as preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Thank you for the Polish advocacy for Ukraine's future membership in the EU. We really feel this support from Poland, and I hope for a positive decision by the EU by the end of June. We also need your support on the eve of the NATO summit - Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

