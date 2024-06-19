Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm in Kyiv to discuss the situation on the frontline, air defense cooperation, the Global Peace Summit, the bilateral security agreement, Ukraine's EU membership application, and support for Ukraine's NATO membership.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.
Details
During a meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, he spoke about the situation at the front and Russian air terror. Discussed cooperation to protect Ukrainian skies
The parties also discussed the results of the Global Peace Summit, as well as preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.
Thank you for the Polish advocacy for Ukraine's future membership in the EU. We really feel this support from Poland, and I hope for a positive decision by the EU by the end of June. We also need your support on the eve of the NATO summit
Speaker of the Polish Sejm arrives in Kyiv for the first visit19.06.24, 11:52 • 30169 views