Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal

Kyiv

 • 22068 views

President Zelenskyy met with the Marshal of the Polish Sejm in Kyiv to discuss the situation on the frontline, air defense cooperation, the Global Peace Summit, the bilateral security agreement, Ukraine's EU membership application, and support for Ukraine's NATO membership.

Zelenskyy discusses signing security agreement with Polish Sejm Marshal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the President's statement on Telegram.

Details

During a meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Shimon Holovna, he spoke about the situation at the front and Russian air terror. Discussed cooperation to protect Ukrainian skies

- The president said. 

The parties also discussed the results of the Global Peace Summit, as well as preparations for the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Thank you for the Polish advocacy for Ukraine's future membership in the EU. We really feel this support from Poland, and I hope for a positive decision by the EU by the end of June. We also need your support on the eve of the NATO summit

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
NATO
European Union
Shimon Golovnya
Telegram
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
