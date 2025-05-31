Ukraine and partners still do not have clear information about the plans of the Russians in Istanbul - Zelensky

As of this time, there is no clear information about what the Russians are going to do in Istanbul. Ukraine doesn't have any, Turkey doesn't have any, the United States also doesn't have any, and neither do other partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

According to the Head of State, preparations are underway for new diplomatic steps together with partners in Europe and the United States.

As of this time, there is no clear information about what the Russians are going to do in Istanbul. We don't have any, Turkey doesn't have any, the United States also doesn't have any, and neither do other partners. And so far it doesn't look very serious - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

He added that he spoke with Turkish President Erdogan about this yesterday.

Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for there to be a real ceasefire. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants a serious peace, and Russia must agree to it. This should be the agenda of the meetings. We have given our agenda. We hope that the American side will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help peace - Zelenskyy summarized.

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey as the host country has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum". The Russians are hiding this document for some reason. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format.

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine has handed over to Russia a document on the cessation of fire.

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is leaving for Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.