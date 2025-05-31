$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 20333 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

01:12 PM • 34714 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 51111 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 59819 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 98034 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 133365 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 123869 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 108428 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 246449 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 176574 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine and partners still do not have clear information about the plans of the Russians in Istanbul - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

Zelensky said that Ukraine and partners do not have information about Russia's goals at the meeting in Istanbul. He emphasized the need for a serious approach of the Russian Federation to the negotiations.

Ukraine and partners still do not have clear information about the plans of the Russians in Istanbul - Zelensky

As of this time, there is no clear information about what the Russians are going to do in Istanbul. Ukraine doesn't have any, Turkey doesn't have any, the United States also doesn't have any, and neither do other partners. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, preparations are underway for new diplomatic steps together with partners in Europe and the United States.  

As of this time, there is no clear information about what the Russians are going to do in Istanbul. We don't have any, Turkey doesn't have any, the United States also doesn't have any, and neither do other partners. And so far it doesn't look very serious - Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

He added that he spoke with Turkish President Erdogan about this yesterday.

Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for there to be a real ceasefire. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants a serious peace, and Russia must agree to it. This should be the agenda of the meetings. We have given our agenda. We hope that the American side will be decisive on the issue of sanctions to help peace - Zelenskyy summarized.

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum31.05.25, 16:12 • 34653 views

Addition

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that neither Ukraine nor Turkey as the host country has any information about the Russian so-called "memorandum". The Russians are hiding this document for some reason. Absolutely strange position. No understanding of the format. 

Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov stated that Ukraine has handed over to Russia a document on the cessation of fire.

On May 30, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of a next meeting in Istanbul with the Russian Federation. They also discussed the possibility of organizing a four-way meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United States.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation is leaving for Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
