Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
April 26, 02:39 PM

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Publications
Exclusives
April 26, 11:19 AM

April 26, 11:45 AM

April 26, 12:30 PM

April 26, 12:39 PM

06:23 PM
April 26, 04:00 AM

April 25, 10:30 AM

April 25, 05:56 AM

April 24, 11:00 AM

April 23, 02:18 PM
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
April 26, 02:39 PM

April 25, 03:56 PM

April 25, 07:29 AM

April 24, 03:17 PM

April 24, 02:13 PM
Ukraine and NATO have defined the priorities of the joint JATEC center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Kyiv discussed strengthening defense and implementing innovations to counter threats. JATEC will focus on air defense, infrastructure protection and resilience.

Ukraine and NATO have defined the priorities of the joint JATEC center

Representatives of Ukraine and NATO during a meeting in Kyiv identified new priorities for the joint JATEC center. They also discussed strengthening defense, developing resilience and implementing innovations to counter threats on the battlefield. This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

A meeting of the Senior Supervisory Board of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center for Analysis, Training and Education took place in Kyiv.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Senior Supervisory Board and Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Operations Tom Goffus, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleh Apostol, Commander of JATEC Brigadier General Wojciech Ozga and representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the NATO Representation in Ukraine and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center (JATEC).

During the meeting, the parties discussed strategic issues of JATEC's activities and the implementation of previous organizational tasks. Special attention was paid to the accession of partners to the work of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center, the development of information systems resilience, support for education and training, interoperability, and cooperation in the development of solutions to address challenges on the battlefield.

Undoubtedly, the main ultimate goal of any project is a just peace and strong security for Ukraine. Both Ukraine and NATO are interested in the development of JATEC. The results of the Joint Center's work are useful for both parties

- emphasized Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy Boyev.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleh Apostol emphasized the importance of joint work on the development of means to counter enemy FPV drones on fiber optics, which will be the topic of the next NATO Innovation Challenge. According to the results of the previous hackathon, during which teams proposed means of countering enemy KABs, testing and testing of proposals in combat conditions is already underway.

First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland18.02.25, 05:44 • 74207 views

Since its opening in February 2025, the Center has already implemented its first projects, focusing on air defense, critical infrastructure protection, as well as resilience and total defense.

Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Operations Tom Goffus said that holding the meeting in Kyiv not only underscored the importance of JATEC, but also demonstrates NATO's continued and unwavering support for Ukraine.

Ukraine and NATO are getting closer to develop interaction and joint efforts in several areas, including resilience, protection of civilians and new technologies. Our activities within JATEC demonstrate a joint commitment by both the Alliance and Ukraine to quickly and jointly accomplish the tasks at hand

- said Assistant Secretary General of NATO for Operations Tom Goffus.

As a result of the meeting, the JATEC Senior Supervisory Board defined clear criteria for achieving full operational capabilities of the Center and work plans for 2025-2026.

NATO continues to provide political and practical support to Ukraine. In the first three months of 2025, allies have already pledged more than 20 billion euros in security assistance to Ukraine this year.

Supplement

JATEC analyzes important lessons learned on the battlefield in Ukraine and is the first civilian-military organization jointly managed by NATO and Ukraine. Its work will help further strengthen Ukraine's defense sector, enhance its deterrence and defense, and achieve full operational interoperability with NATO.

Recall

NATO Secretary General stated that European allies are united in the opinion that Russia poses a long-term threat. He also added that "something is on the table" for Russia regarding a peace agreement with Ukraine.

Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, talks about joining the Alliance became the cause of the war - Trump25.04.25, 14:03 • 4120 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
NATO
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv
